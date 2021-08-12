Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Trading Down 0.5%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

