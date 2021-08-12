Serco Group’s (SRP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Get Serco Group alerts:

SRP stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 139 ($1.82). 1,648,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.