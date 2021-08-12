Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Releases Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

SRG stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $24.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

