Sharder Market Capitalization Hits $1.45 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $122,055.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00015262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.56 or 0.00888937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00111929 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

SS is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

