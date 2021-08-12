Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK remained flat at $$20.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,735. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,697 in the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.