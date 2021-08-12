Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at TD Securities

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of SAWLF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,907. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57. Shawcor has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

