Sheryl Ann Lisowski Sells 15,980 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

