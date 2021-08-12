Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.47 or 0.00012192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $302,329.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00046673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00141462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00156157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.09 or 0.99851248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.20 or 0.00859063 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

