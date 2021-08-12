Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €188.64 ($221.93).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €4.00 ($4.71) on Wednesday, hitting €130.40 ($153.41). 125,857 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -74.30. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.