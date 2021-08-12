Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €188.64 ($221.93).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock traded down €4.00 ($4.71) on Wednesday, hitting €130.40 ($153.41). 125,857 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -74.30. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a 52 week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €144.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.