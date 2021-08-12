ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) had its price objective lifted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.29. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,288. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $493.78 million, a PE ratio of 380.76, a P/E/G ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock valued at $163,860. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 38.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

