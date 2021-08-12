Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SBSW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.59. 48,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,390. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 6.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

