Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGTX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07. Sigilon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,222,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

