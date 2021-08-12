Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

NYSE:SGFY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.