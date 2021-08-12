Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,567,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.