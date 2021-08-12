Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 28,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 568,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.
Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
