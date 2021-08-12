Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.24. Approximately 28,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 568,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

