Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post sales of $175.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $779.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%.

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.42. 248,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 0.98. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,342,150.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

