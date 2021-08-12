Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.62. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Shares of SIMO traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. 20,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,168. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.60. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

