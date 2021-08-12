SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Announces Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 519,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

