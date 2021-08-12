Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed Sells 7,500 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $806,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,015.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott A. Reed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00.

Shares of SI stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

