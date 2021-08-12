Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.700-$10.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.93. 47,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,106. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

