Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 20,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,244,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SSD opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

