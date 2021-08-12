Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.9% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 47,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,975 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.63. 723,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,397,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.