Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after buying an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares during the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIRI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. 1,092,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,960,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 122.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

