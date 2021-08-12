SIX Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.43 Million (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One SIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. SIX has a market cap of $19.97 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SIX has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00045861 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00140687 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00151887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,914.01 or 0.99652750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00856839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SIX Coin Profile

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

