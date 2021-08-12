SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

NYSE SKM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.51. 29,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 33,432.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 93,612 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 16.1% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 428,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 59,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 20.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.