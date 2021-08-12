Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson Sells 29,723 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Skyline Champion stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,954. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

