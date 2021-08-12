Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt Sells 7,362 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SKY stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $62.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,954. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 5.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

