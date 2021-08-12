Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $130,798,000 after purchasing an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 675,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,849,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 315,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,872,000 after purchasing an additional 257,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 491,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,157,000 after purchasing an additional 239,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.14. 27,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $130.72 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.