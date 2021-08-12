Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as low as C$5.32. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.40, with a volume of 173,790 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.93 million and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.