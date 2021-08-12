SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and $674,676.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,205.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.83 or 0.06881062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $601.59 or 0.01360877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00371996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00133991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.00580129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00344919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.04 or 0.00298686 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

