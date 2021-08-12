Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Smartsheet posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,588.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,690 shares of company stock worth $22,509,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMAR stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $68.62. 433,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,629. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $85.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -67.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

