SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.73.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

