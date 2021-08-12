Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 210,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478,447. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $119.83 billion, a PE ratio of -149.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,111,960 shares of company stock valued at $423,550,675.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

