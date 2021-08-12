Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.80

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.80 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 297973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of -150.06 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,111,960 shares of company stock worth $423,550,675 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Snap by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

