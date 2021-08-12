Sol-Gel Technologies’ (SLGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research note published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

SLGL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol-Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

SLGL stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,720. The firm has a market cap of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

