Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,186 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $212,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,728 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

