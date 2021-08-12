Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 531,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,939. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $33.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,568,142 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $644,095,000 after buying an additional 362,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after purchasing an additional 808,601 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,390,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $286,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,431 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.