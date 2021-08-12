SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,821 shares in the last quarter.

XBI traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $126.79. 4,005,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,329,943. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.83. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

