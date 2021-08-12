SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,564 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,342,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,773,000 after acquiring an additional 184,513 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 245.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,254.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST remained flat at $$40.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,989. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46.

