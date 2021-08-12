Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. 75,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,293. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.