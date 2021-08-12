Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $36.86 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

