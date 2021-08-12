Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.33.

OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $36.86 on Monday. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.