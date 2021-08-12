Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) versus Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Head to Head Review

Sports Field (OTCMKTS:SFHI) and Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Sports Field shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Tutor Perini shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sports Field and Tutor Perini’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sports Field $6.60 million 0.12 -$3.74 million N/A N/A Tutor Perini $5.32 billion 0.14 $108.39 million $2.12 7.04

Tutor Perini has higher revenue and earnings than Sports Field.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sports Field and Tutor Perini, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sports Field 0 0 0 0 N/A Tutor Perini 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tutor Perini has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Given Tutor Perini’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tutor Perini is more favorable than Sports Field.

Volatility and Risk

Sports Field has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tutor Perini has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sports Field and Tutor Perini’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sports Field N/A N/A N/A Tutor Perini 2.03% 7.03% 2.16%

Summary

Tutor Perini beats Sports Field on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sports Field Company Profile

Sports Field Holdings, Inc. designs and builds athletic facilities. The firm through its subsidiary, FirstForm, Inc. engages in the design, engineering and construction of athletic facilities and sports complexes. It also designs, develops and manufactures sports surfacing products and associated pre-engineered construction systems. The company was founded on February 8, 2011 and is headquartered in St. Charles, IL.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States. The Building segment offers services to a number of specialized building markets for private and public works customers, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, health care, commercial offices, government facilities, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-tech. The Specialty Contractors segment covers electrical, mechanical, plumbing, HVAC, fire protection systems and pneumatically placed concrete for a full range of civil and building construction projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and mass-transit end markets. The company was founded by Bonfiglio Perini in 1918 and is headquartered in Sylmar, CA.

