Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in AppHarvest in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ APPH opened at $8.51 on Thursday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

