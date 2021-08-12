Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,488 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $794.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

