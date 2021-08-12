Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth about $1,602,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth about $2,651,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth approximately $4,408,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84. Veru Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

