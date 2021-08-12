Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $308,000 in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth $370,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795 in the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

