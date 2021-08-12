Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 90,207 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,207 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,526,000 after buying an additional 595,347 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $5,160,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

