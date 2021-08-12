Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $3.38 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.51.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

