Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.83

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $2.30. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 628,195 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STAF shares. Greenridge Global lowered their price objective on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.71.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.87 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 83,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Staffing 360 Solutions by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

