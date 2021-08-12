STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.07 Million

Brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $138.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.20 million and the lowest is $135.80 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $551.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.38 million to $563.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $626.62 million, with estimates ranging from $613.44 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 813,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

