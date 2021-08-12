STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.07 Million

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $138.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.20 million and the lowest is $135.80 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $117.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $551.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.38 million to $563.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $626.62 million, with estimates ranging from $613.44 million to $640.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 813,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.