Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $3.92 target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Life Aberdeen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPF remained flat at $$4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

